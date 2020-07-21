Jasmine’s behaviour has certainly been ringing alarm bells of late among the Summer Bay townsfolk. And with good reason. Seven

However, as Jasmine’s portrayer Sam tells New Idea: “This is so heartbreaking and challenging for Jas, as she feels that no-one is on her side.”

When Jasmine – who has become increasingly obsessed with Tori’s (Penny McNamee) baby girl Grace – suddenly turns up unannounced at the Morgan house demanding to see Grace, Tori is understandably concerned.

Quickly escorted home by Colby, Jasmine is clearly in anything but a reasonable state of mind. Instead, as the night progresses, she begins bombarding a frightened Tori with text messages.

Jasmine (Sam Frost) continues to lash out at the people she was once closest to – her late husband’s best mate Colby (Tim Franklin), and her best friend Willow (Sarah Roberts). Seven

It’s at this point that Tori decides she has to take drastic action – she authorises a restraining order against her former friend and medical colleague.

“Tori is forced to exile Jasmine from her and Grace’s life – and it honestly breaks her heart,” says Penny. “She desperately wants to help Jasmine through this time, but she knows that she can’t be the one to do it.”

But the biggest shock is still to come. Soon after, Irene discovers a note in Jasmine’s empty bedroom – the young woman has left the Bay!

“Jasmine feels that she has burnt all of her bridges and that there is no coming back now,” says Sam. “She feels totally humiliated and heartbroken – and that no-one is there for her.”

Deeply concerned, Irene enlists Willow’s help to try and find their vulnerable friend. Where has Jasmine gone?

