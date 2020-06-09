Tragedy has certainly come calling this year for Summer Bay’s Jasmine (Sam Frost). Seven

“Jasmine desperately wants to be a mother. Losing her husband, and now finding out her pregnancy was just an illusion, has really affected Jas’ mental health.”

Indeed, riddled with grief, the young nurse has not only developed what appears to be an obsessive interest in Tori’s (Penny McNamee) baby daughter Grace, but has also begun posing as a mother in an online forum.

“I think Jasmine just wants to know how it feels to be a mum,” says Sam. “She finds comfort in creating a life online that isn’t possible in the real world.”

Jasmine was recently given the devastating news that she had experienced a phantom pregnancy. Seven

What’s more, Jasmine again clashes publicly with Tori over little Grace.

This time, however, Tori is the one to apologise to Jasmine over the heated argument, with the two women then appearing to reach an understanding about respecting each other’s boundaries.

But is that truly the case for Jasmine? Stay tuned!

Also happening in the Bay this week, Leah (Ada Nicodemou) is viciously attacked by a hooded fiend who bursts into the Diner after hours.

Jasmine clashes publicly with Tori over little Grace. Seven

“What Leah goes through now will bring up everything for her again – the lack of control and the terrible fear she felt when she was being held prisoner by Douglas,” says Ada.

“Leah has no idea who this intruder is,” she adds. “She is absolutely petrified, as anyone would be. She feels completely helpless yet again.”

For more, pick up the latest issue of New Idea. On sale now!