Since she made the devastating discovery that she had experienced a phantom pregnancy, Jasmine (Sam Frost) has been unable to stop thinking about Tori’s (Penny McNamee) little daughter Grace. Seven Network

“As far as everyone – particularly Tori and Justin – is concerned, Jasmine has been behaving in a very inappropriate way,” continues Ada.

“She is definitely not coping. Justin does feel for Jasmine, but he can’t help but worry that Grace may be in danger. All he wants is to protect Grace and Tori.”

Indeed, we now see that Jasmine, who has also turned on her best friend Willow (Sarah Roberts), has developed a fake online personality in a mothers’ chat forum! What is Jasmine up to?

Jasmine became so connected to Grace when Tori was in a coma after giving birth. Seven Network

Also happening in the Bay this week, John Palmer (Shane Withington) is suddenly in mortal danger.

At a local get-together, John unexpectedly feels dizzy and starts slurring his words before collapsing to the ground. Rushed to hospital, the race is on to save the long-time Bay resident.

Earlier in the week, having recently returned to the Bay with his wife Martha (Belinda Giblin), fellow town stalwart Alf (Ray Meagher) is shocked when he learns that John and Marilyn have split up.

As far as Alf is concerned, it simply makes no sense.

And John clearly couldn’t agree more. For he would love nothing better than to reconcile with his wife.

“The separation definitely took John by surprise,” says Shane. “It has hurt him deeply and I have felt sorry for John.”

