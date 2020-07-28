An increasingly fragile Jasmine (Sam Frost) is not only considering a permanent move to the country, but is ignoring the frantic calls of Irene (Lynne McGranger) to return. Seven

“Jasmine is in a really dark place and feels that there is no light for her in the Bay any more,” Sam tells New Idea.

“She thinks that she has burnt all of her bridges in the town, and that she had no other choice than to leave and hit the reset button.”

Deeply concerned about Jas, Irene this week decides it’s time to pay her a visit.

Jas (pictured left) fled the Bay without warning to take refuge at the farm of her late husband’s parents, Ian (pictured right: Frankie J. Holden) and Wendy (Amanda Muggleton). Seven

With Colby (Tim Franklin) by her side, Irene makes a mercy dash to the Shaw farm. However, when they arrive, they receive anything but a warm welcome.

“Jasmine has so much love for both Colby and Irene,” Sam says. “She knows that they both care deeply for her, but she feels there is no going back for her now.

“She’s furious that Irene and Colby have turned up at the farm uninvited. She needs a bit of space to sort her head out, and she sees the farm as her sanctuary away from the Bay.”

With Colby (Tim Franklin) by her side, Irene makes a mercy dash to the Shaw farm. Seven

Meanwhile, Tori (Penny McNamee), who recently took out a restraining order against Jasmine due to the nurse’s spiralling obsession with Tori’s baby daughter Grace, is now racked with guilt.

And Tori finds herself having yet another heated argument with Justin (James Stewart) about the distressing situation.

But the big question is: Can Irene and Colby convince Jasmine to return to the Bay?

For more, pick up the latest issue of New Idea. Out now!