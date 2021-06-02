Former Home and Away star Jake Speer and Leanne Wood married over the weekend. Instagram

The Summer Bay star’s nuptials were attended by some of his former co-stars including Philippa Northeast, who played his character’s twin sister Evelyn as well as Alec Snow and Scott Lee who portrayed Matt Page and Hunter King respectively.

Photos of the big day were shared to Alec’s Instagram Stories, which featured a suited-up Jake gazing into Leanne’s eyes as she glowed in her bridal gown.

Another snap showed Jake clearly ecstatic about having just exchanged vows with Leanne.

Jake looks stoked to have just tied the knot!

"12 years ago I met a girl. Tomorrow she'll be my wife. ❤"

The fun didn’t stop there as Philippa and Alec could be seen busting a move on the dancefloor and the pair also squeezed in a selfie with co-star Scott.

Later, Jake took to his own Instagram Stories to share a photo of his new marriage certificate and a container holding the last crumbs of the couple’s wedding cake as he joked: “And as my first act as husband… eat all the leftover wedding cake. Whoops…”

Ticking off those husband duties!

Jake's former co-stars Pip Northeast, Scott Lee and Alec Snow attended the wedding.

Home and Away stars flocked to his comments section on Instagram to send their well wishes for Jake’s special day.

“Oh my GOD!” Georgie Parker excitedly wrote, while Lynne McGranger added: “Congratulations 😍👏🔥”

Cassie Howarth added: “Congrats to you both Jake!!!❤” and Raechelle Banno chimed in with: “Congratulations you two!! ♥♥”

Jake’s three-year stint on Home and Away came to an explosive end – quite literally – in 2016, when his character was killed off in an explosion at the caravan park.

“You invest so much time into creating what you think is a living, breathing version of a human being. And, then to have someone say an 18-year-old kid is going to die – it is very sad,” Jake told TV WEEK of his exit in 2016.

Portaying Oscar (left) on Home and Away from 2013 to 2016, Jake was caught up in plenty of drama. Channel Seven

