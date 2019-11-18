Having tried in vain to convince Jade (Mia Morrissey) to come clean about taking money from Salt, Ryder decides the time has come to take matters into his own hands after he catches her with her hand in the till again.
WATCH: Home and away sneak peek: Jade is bad news
Needless to say, Jade – who thought she had ' – is furious when she finds herself arrested and facing charges.
Jade is furious with Ryder and planning her revenge. What will she do next?
“She’s so angry,” says Mia. “She thought she had so much power over Ryder, and all of a sudden he’s choosing morality over his girlfriend. She feels totally betrayed – and she wants Ryder to pay.”
What will Ryder do?
But nothing can prepare Ryder for what Jade does next. Indeed, her actions could change hislife forever!