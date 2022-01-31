Jacqui says she’s hoping to perfect her surfing skills this year. Phillip Castleton

Ethan Browne & Jacqui Purvis

They say many hands make light, and as Jacqui (Felicity) reveals, working out together can be as equally as encouraging.

“Last year, my flatmate and co-star Matt Evans (Theo) constructed a core workout for us both,” she tells – and one glance at her body confirms the routine certainly works! “We sometimes meet up with Ethan (Tane) as well,” Jacqui adds, insisting she much prefers to work out than focus on diets.

“I hate diets and hope to never do them. I eat whatever I want, whenever I want,” she says. Fitness is also a big priority for Ethan.

He says: “I want to be the best version of myself. Training – whether it be weightlifting or martial arts – is important for my physical and mental health.”

Ada says her son Johnas keeps her motivated. Phillip Castleton

Ada Nicodemou

Keeping fit and healthy can be difficult, but as Ada (Leah) tells New Idea, thankfully she has son Johnas, 9, to keep her motivated.

“He is an energy bunny! He does not stop – from the moment he gets up to the moment he goes to sleep,” she laughs.

This year, the actress reveals she has taken up F45 in a bid to keep fit and enjoys her routine of trying to walk at least three to four times a week. By her side is her Home and Away co-star and friend, Lynne McGranger (Irene).

“Lynne and I share a dressing room together, so when we have breaks, we try and go for a walk near work,” she reveals. When it comes to body positivity, Ada’s focus is “being kind to yourself”.

“I try and speak kindly to myself when I can,” she says, adding she often discusses the value of “important role models“ with her son.

Lifting Emily is easy work for Kawa, Nicholas and Ethan (left to right) … just don’t throw her in! Phillip Castleton

Kawakawa Fox-Reo

For Kawakawa (Nikau), exercise is all about preserving his mental health.

“It really helps my mental state and keeps me on the straight and narrow. If I don’t train, I tend to feel a bit down,” he explains.

While it seems the whole of the HAA cast love to work out together, ‘Kawa’, as his co-stars call him, isn’t interested.

“They’re all way fitter than I am,” he jokes. As for his character, the actor says he has big hopes for Nikau this season.

“I would love to see more cultural content come through into the show. Being a Maori male myself, I’m proud of who I am and want to welcome as many people around the world as possible into this world, which I think is so rich and has so much to offer the world.”

Bikini babes Emily (left) and Jacqui (right) are friends on and off the screen. Phillip Castleton

Emily Weir

If two years of lockdowns and change has taught Emily (Mackenzie) anything, it’s that her body is capable of so much.

“The last few years have taught me to appreciate my health and wellness. The body is an amazing thing and looking after it is super important,” she says. In doing so, Emily reveals she likes to change up her routines.

“I like to mix workouts up, but generally I always do about an hour of cardio and then half an hour of weight training. I also love yoga, and try to stretch and stay aligned as much as I can,” she continues.

Reaching a point of feeling her best is all about self-love for the actress.

“I feel most attractive when I’m well rested and energetic, and making decisions based off self-love and healthy self-talk.”

Who’s the biggest beefcake in the bay? The boys are ready to fight out. Phillip Castleton

Nicholas Cartwright

Simplicity is key for Nicholas (Cash) who reveals he prioritises eating high-protein meals to keep his washboard abs in check.

“I intermittent fast every day, so when I’m eating, I like to have one healthy meal and one meal of literally whatever I want a day,” he explains. “I’m vegetarian, so I’ve got to make sure I hit some good plant-based protein every day.”

As for a cheat meal, nothing compares to ice-cream. “I go to the servo down the road and get a tub of Ben & Jerry’s ice-cream and a lamington, bash them together and eat the whole thing,” he laughs.

