The condition of Ryder’s (Lukas Radovich) terminally ill father Evan (Cameron Daddo pictured) deteriorates. Seven

After discussing palliative care with Roo (Georgie Parker), Evan considers leaving the Bay.

“Evan wants Ryder to only have good memories of him – it’s simply his way of protecting his son,” says Cameron. “Leaving town is a very difficult decision for him to make.”

Meanwhile, how will John react when he returns home to the realisation that he and his wife Marilyn will no longer be sharing a room?

Also happening in the Bay this week, Jasmine’s (Sam Frost) web of lies seemingly starts to unravel.

With her behaviour toward Tori’s (Penny McNamee) infant daughter, Grace, becoming increasingly possessive, Jasmine is fast losing her grip on reality.

“Jasmine is acting very erratically – she’s unhinged,” says Sam. “But everything that Jasmine is doing at the moment is coming from a place of pain and grief – from losing her husband and losing control of what she thought would be her life. And grief can show and appear in different ways in different people.”

As she continues to pose as Grace’s mother on an online forum, Jasmine’s cover seems likely to be blown.

After unwittingly revealing to the forum that she is at the gym, Jasmine is mortified when a mother from the online group arrives at the premises.

“Jasmine has been trying to be so careful to remain anonymous on this mothers forum,” says Sam. “In her mind, it’s a way to escape from reality as her own reality is so painful for her – as all she wants is to be a mum. Now she suddenly feels that everything she has worked toward is about to come undone.”

