Her Home and Away character Mackenzie Booth is often caught up in drama, but actress Emily Weir has shared why she made the bold decision to quit drinking alcohol along with some candid details about her past experiences.

Speaking on Romel Kouyan's Instagram series Live and Personal, the Home and Away star says she gave drinking "a good run for its money" in her 20s.

"But essentially with my chemistry and the way I am, it just doesn't work for me. It just doesn't mesh well with who I am or what I was about.

"I did get to the point of drinking a lot, partying too much, and it just became more of a hindrance than anything else. And I set out to go, 'Is this getting in the way of who I want to be and what I want?' And the answer was yeah, it was."

Emily added that one day she finally had an epiphany where she told herself she'd stop drinking "for now" and then that steadily progressed to years.

"It's crazy looking back to have made that decision, especially when it is so embedded in not only our culture but in the industry and things like that. But for me, I'm so much better off without it. It didn't work for me mentally and it was something that was holding me back.

"And when I made the decision to quit and go sober and go to AA, it's weird with life. Doors just started to open. Things just started to become a lot brighter. No looking back. No regrets."