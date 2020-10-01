Emily also explained that her Aussie background and the fact that she was introduced to alcohol in her early years played a factor.
"I was drinking from a young age, so over the years it became sort of acceptable that I would act out when I was drinking. I became a version of myself that in my heart I'm not," she explained.
"I had an epiphany where I was like, 'If I keep doing this, I don't know, I think I might end up really alone and not ever pursuing the things I want to'."
The actress has been starring on the hit Aussie soap since June 2019 and admitted to TV WEEK that she was a fan before she even joined the cast.
"Growing up, my whole family and I watched Home And Away religiously, and they still do. We're not allowed to call each other between 7pm and 7.30 'cause Homie is on! Mum won't answer my calls when it's on."
Speaking to New Idea ahead of her Summer Bay debut, Emily revealed that she was starstruck in her first scene with Home and Away veterans Ray Meagher and Georgie Parker.
“My first speaking scene was actually with Ray and Georgie, which was amazing and also very nerve-wracking,” she said.
“But, oh my God, they’re both the kindest and most generous people – beyond amazing. I couldn’t believe I was there. Actually, my first week on the show was just utter joy.”
Emily also spoke to TV WEEK about her recent love triangle plot-line with Ari (Rob Kipa-Williams) and Tane (Ethan Browne).
"Mackenzie realises she's attracted to Tane and is confused by it," she told the publication. "But she's sleeping with his brother! It's complicated."
"It's fascinating to play out love-triangle stories, as they're so complex and layered," Emily added.
"As humans, we can change our minds so quickly about what we want. To find all of the nuance and reasoning behind Mac's decisions is wonderful. Attraction and love is hard in life, but ever so fun to play out as an actor!"