Home and Away's Ditch Davey and Marny Kennedy shared many scenes before her character was killed off. Channel Seven

Christian had been overseeing Rachel’s recovery in hospital following a brutal skydiving accident that resulted in the character wearing a neck brace for much of her time on the show.

And in his Instagram tribute to Marny, Ditch poked fun at the contraption as he shared “fan art” of the actress which consisted of a stick figure with a corkscrew on her head.

“Marny, not only were you an absolute delight to work with…you have become a fan favorite so quickly!!” Ditch captioned the image.

“What an absolute pleasure it was to work alongside you, and share the screen with a walking antenna. 😉Congratulations sweetheart, you did some beautiful work and I loved having front row seats.

“Here’s some fan art that I did for you!!!”

Ditch farewelled Marny by creating "fan art". Instagram

Luckily for Ditch, Marny saw the funny side and took to the comments to express her amusement.

“OH MY GOD DITCH. I JUST OPENED THIS AND SPAT WATER EVERYWHERE. 😂😂😂,” she penned.

“Mate, you have officially outdone yourself. This is right up there with the level of commitment we had to that crossword. I’m actually worried about us both at this point.”

Marny was amused by the tribute and thanked Ditch in the comments. Channel Seven

Sharing a glimpse into their close bond formed on-set, Marny thanked Ditch for the tribute.

“I can legitimately see you cackling away quietly to yourself as you made this, whilst leaning against your faithful milk crate,” she added.

“What an absolute gift. Thank you.”

Marny finished by joking: “And if you ever need access to 57 foreign channels, or if you ever run out of room on the clothesline, I’ll always have your back. See ya very soon, you bloody idiot. Make sure you put the sixpack outside to chill in advance 😂❤️"

WATCH BELOW: Home and Away's Marny Kennedy breaks silence after being killed off