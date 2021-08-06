Laura and Dieter remained close to this day. Twitter

“I’d only chatted to him a few weeks ago. We very close.

“At the time we were on the show, we lived in each other’s pockets. We were at work together and all hung out outside of work. We were the best of friends.”

The actress turned makeup artist for the show believes the loss of Dieter and his iconic character Shane Parrish, will be felt by many.

“He was just one-of-a-kind, down-to-earth, happy funny person. He was like a big brother.

“I think everyone feels a loss – not only people who knew him, but everyone who loved Shane on Home And Away. He was such an iconic character and such a massive part of Home And Away.”

Laura shared a sweet dedication to Dieter following the tragic news. Instagram

The news of Dieter’s tragic passing broke on July 26 with police confirming he was found at his Sydney home.

Laura along with many Home And Away stars immediately took to Instagram to share their grief and pay tribute to the star.

“There are no words 💔 RIP my friend Dieter,” she penned at the time.

"It’s a really sad day 😢 You are now at Peace 🙏🏻 🕊🕊thoughts and prayers to his family and loved ones 🙏🏻❤️.”