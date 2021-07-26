Home And Away star Dieter Brummer has tragically passed away at age 45.

The TV WEEK Logie Award winner was reportedly found at his home in Sydney.

The cause of the star's tragic passing is yet to be confirmed, however police are not treating it as suspicious.

"About 1.30pm on Saturday, July 24, Officers from from the Hills Police Area Command responded to a report of a concern for welfare at a home on Glenhaven Road, Glenhaven," a NSW Police spokesperson told Daily Mail Australia.

"A body of a man was located inside the home, his death is not to believed to be suspicious. A report will be prepared for the information for the coroner."

The actor was best known for his role as Shane Parish on the show where he played the character from 1992 until 1996.

Shane was half of one of Summer Bay’s most iconic couples having wed Angel, famously played by Melissa George, in 1995.