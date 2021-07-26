Shane and Angel’s nuptials were unforgettable, and not for good reason.
Paralysed when she was hit by Alf’s car, Angel arrived at the church in a wheelchair, only to miraculously rise and shakily walk down the aisle.
Tragedy continued to haunt the couple with Shane dying of septicaemia on their first wedding anniversary after cutting himself on a wire which spelt Dieter’s end on the soap in 1996.
While Shane and Angel are remember as one of the show’s standout couples, Dieter revealed to Woman’s Day it wasn’t all smooth sailing off-screen with co-star Melissa.
“We may have been love interests on the show but the chemistry was far from real!” he told Woman’s Day.
“Mel was incredibly ambitious right from the outset. I think she wanted to be the next Kylie Minogue.”
Following his time as a Home and Away heartthrob, Dieter all but disappeared from the spotlight – until his triumphant return as corrupt cop Trevor Haken in Underbelly seasons two and three.
Like many of his Home And Away co-stars Dieter then made the jump to Neighbours in 2011 moving to Ramsay Street for a brief stint as Captain Troy Miller.
His final television role was playing Jason Ross in beloved series Winner & Losers in 2014.
