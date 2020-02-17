His relationship with Ziggy (Sophie Dillman) is back on track at last – and once more all seems right in Dean’s (Patrick O’Connor) world.
“There was such a massive sense of relief for Dean when he saw Ziggy after the hospital siege,” says Patrick. “He has realised just how important Ziggy is to him.”
This week, relocating from the Caravan Park into the spare room at the apartment of his best mate Colby (Tim Franklin), the River Boy decides he is also ready to take the next step with Ziggy.
He wants the beautiful mechanic to move in with him!
“I think that Dean feels that asking Ziggy this is a way of showing her that he’s matured
and that his goals are more aligned to her goals,” says Patrick.
“He really does love Ziggy and he wants to take more responsibility for the future.”
But while Dean is ready for this step, it seems the young mechanic may not be quite as keen on the idea.
Will Ziggy move in with Dean?
Indeed, Dean’s unexpected proposal blind-sides Ziggy!
Caught completely off-guard, Ziggy rushes off without giving a stunned Dean an answer.
“Dean is gutted,” says Patrick. “He’s mortified and feels he has freaked Ziggy out.”
Soon after, at the garage, Ziggy confides in Justin (James Stewart), confessing to her boss that she fears her relationship with Dean may change if they live together.
But with Dean still waiting on an answer from Ziggy, she has never felt more conflicted.
“It’s definitely not all smooth sailing for Ziggy and Dean,” says Sophie.
What will Ziggy’s answer be?
