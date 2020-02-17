Watch: Home and Away: Can Ziggy pick things up from where she left them?

His relationship with Ziggy (Sophie Dillman) is back on track at last – and once more all seems right in Dean’s (Patrick O’Connor) world.

“There was such a massive sense of relief for Dean when he saw Ziggy after the hospital siege,” says Patrick. “He has realised just how important Ziggy is to him.”

This week, relocating from the Caravan Park into the spare room at the apartment of his best mate Colby (Tim Franklin), the River Boy decides he is also ready to take the next step with Ziggy.

He wants the beautiful mechanic to move in with him!

“I think that Dean feels that asking Ziggy this is a way of showing her that he’s matured

and that his goals are more aligned to her goals,” says Patrick.

“He really does love Ziggy and he wants to take more responsibility for the future.”

But while Dean is ready for this step, it seems the young mechanic may not be quite as keen on the idea.