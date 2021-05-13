Sharing a photo of herself looking stunning in a bridal gown with her suited-up new husband, Christie announced the happy news.

“The One Where We Eloped. 12.5.21,” she wrote.

“Happiest moment of my life marrying the love of my life. #OuiDeux #married”

Justin was just as jubilant about the relationship milestone and shared the same photo to his own Instagram account, writing: “The one where we eloped... Can't stop grinning after finally marrying my soulmate ❤”

“Happiest moment of my life marrying the love of my life," Home and Away's Christie Hayes wrote after eloping with Justin Coombes Pearce. Instagram

Christie, who played Kirsty Sutherland from 2000 to 2009 before turning her sights to radio, became engaged to Justin on New Year’s Eve 2019.

The actress had been enjoying a romantic late-night picnic at a scenic location near their NSW South Coast home when her partner popped the question.

“It was simple in its execution. It was a beautiful spot, there was Champagne, cheese and chocolate-covered strawberries. It was the most thoughtful and beautiful surprise,” Christie previously told New Idea.

Christie is best known for her role as Kirsty on Home and Away (pictured with co-star Sam Atwell). Channel Seven

Justin, who is also a radio announcer alongside Christie at i98FM, admitted that keeping his proposal plans from Christie was “a challenge”.

“Christie, to put it bluntly, is a snoop and would literally go looking for clues and grill me for information,” Justin laughed.

For the big moment, Justin tucked the ring inside an old antique book titled Reach for the Sky – a favourite saying of the couple.

“I wrote on the front page: ‘Ma belle âme soeur Christie, Veux-tu m’épouser,’ which translates from French: ‘My beautiful soulmate Christie, Will you marry me?’.” he revealed.

Christie has been married twice previously and shares two children, Hendrix, six, and Harley, five, with her second husband.

Want your own fairytale romance? Sign up for eHarmony today!