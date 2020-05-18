Cameron Daddo has long been one of our favourite stars. And now he’s set to make his mark in our favourite seaside town on Home and Away. Getty

“Evan had never met Ryder,” explains Cameron. “He only found out he had a son after Ryder was born, as Evan was out of Ryder’s mother’s life well before the birth, and never even knew that she was pregnant.”

As for Ryder, he now wants absolutely nothing to do with Evan.

“I think it’s more shock than anger that Ryder is feeling at this point,” says Lukas. “There’s also disbelief. He doesn’t even accept at first that this man could be his father.

The popular stage and screen performer has just arrived in the Bay as Ryder’s (Lukas Radovich) long-lost musician father Evan. Seven/Instagram

“To Ryder, his life has become so self-sufficient that he doesn’t want someone coming into it in a fatherly role. He feels he doesn’t need that now.”

While Evan certainly has his work cut out for him in winning Ryder’s trust, their portrayers hit it off from the outset.

“Cameron’s such a great guy,” says Lukas. “He’s a very hard worker and dedicates himself so much to the scenes. It makes it a really fun and creative process.”

Cameron confesses that his character has definitely come to the Bay for a very specific reason. Instagram

Meanwhile, the big question remains: Why has Evan suddenly decided to appear in his son’s life?

“He has definitely come to the Bay for a very specific reason,” reveals Cameron.