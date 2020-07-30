Lukas and Cameron formed a close bond. Instagram

The heartbreaking scenes, which included a tearful goodbye as Evan chose to leave The Bay early to relieve Ryder from having to watch his father die, have just gone to air in the UK, with a similar sentiment being felt in the Northern Hemisphere.

Following another heartbreaking episode, Cameron posted a sweet tribute to Instagram referencing his time on the show.

"What a blast it was playing this guys dad! @lukas.radovich you're a ripper mate," he captioned a still of Evan and Ryder.

"I am so grateful for this time playing Evan and thank you to you #summerbay fans for your kind words.

"I loved every moment and I am thankful that you related to the love that evolved. Let's not waste a moment to tell those close to us how much we LOVE them... we're only guaranteed RIGHT NOW."

The image went down a treat with fans, who shared their admiration for the storyline and the pair.

Fellow actress Georgie Parker led the comments, writing: "Beautiful pic, beautiful storyline, beautiful performances."

Another fan wrote: "You will be missed, your an incredible actor, amazing job."

"You were SO good in this Cam!!!" Said another.

"A very touching story line," quipped one more.

Our hearts can't take much more. Instagram

Lukas also shared the post to his Instagram story, simply adding two hearts alongside it.

We never imagined we'd be so moved by the father-son story. Channel Seven

As for what comes next for Ryder is anyone's guess, but we can safely assume he'll be well looked after by Summer Bay's lot - his granddad Alf and Aunty Roo for starters.

And for Cameron Daddo? Well, we'll be watching this space - the Aussie talent is sure to have another exciting gig lined up.

