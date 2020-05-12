Emotions run high in Summer Bay when one of the town’s favourite residents suddenly faces the fight of his life. Seven

Meanwhile, as viewers will know, Ben’s once rock-solid marriage to wife Maggie has been hanging by a thread following her bombshell disclosure that she slept with Ben’s estranged brother Marco (Tim Walter) two decades ago.

“Maggie is still deeply in love with Ben,” says Kestie.

“Her night with Marco was so many years ago and Maggie just wants to move on. But now she may never be able to do so.”

Ben (Rohan Nichol) is rushed to hospital in a critical condition. Seven

Certainly, Maggie, who has never stopped loving her husband, is beside herself when Ben begins to convulse – as is the couple’s distraught daughter Ziggy (Sophie Dillman).

“For those who have had this type of scare with a family member, it’s indescribable

– and for those who haven’t, it’s almost unimaginable,” says Sophie, adding: “The fear of losing someone that close to you is horrific. It would send anyone into an awful head-space.

“In these situations, I think you almost go into survival mode because you can’t fathom it. The most important thing for Ziggy right now is to make sure her dad is OK and that he gets the right kind of help. And, of course, Ziggy knows that he needs to have Maggie by his side along with her. There is strength in numbers and Ziggy still feels that they can handle anything together.”

In the hospital, Ben’s condition suddenly deteriorates as he suffers a seizure. Seven

“It’s very intense for the whole family,” agrees Patrick O’Connor, who plays Ziggy’s boyfriend Dean. “Dean really cares about both Maggie and Ben, so this affects him a great deal, too.”

However, test results soon confirm the worst fears of ED doctor Tori (Penny McNamee)! Will Ben pull through?

For more, pick up the latest issue of New Idea. Out now!