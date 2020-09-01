Bella (portrayed by Courtney Miller, pictured right) is finally being questioned over her father's death. Seven

And this week she nervously finds herself being interviewed by homicide detective Angelo (Luke Jacobz).

While Bella tries to keep her story on track, Colby and Willow (Sarah Roberts) – who also knows the truth – are concerned she will crumble under the intense questioning. And it seems they have every reason to worry.

Struggling to keep her emotions in check as she is forced to relive the traumas of her past, Bella looks set to break down.

Meanwhile, Colby has initiated a dangerous relationship with Angelo’s beautiful wife Taylor – played by Annabelle Stephenson, who has just arrived in town.

"Colby is very charming to Taylor," says Annabelle. "She runs into him at the station and he's extremely giving with his time."

Meanwhile, Annabelle – who in real-life is a family friend of Colby’s portrayer Tim – couldn’t be happier to be sharing scenes with the popular actor.

“I’ve known Tim since he was about three – so literally our whole lives,” says Annabelle with a laugh. “Our families are super close and we grew up together.

“Our families have always joked and said, ‘One day, you two will act together,’ and lo and behold, it’s happened!”

