Time is fast running out for Bella (played by Courtney Miller).

Indeed, madly in love, Bella and Nikau have decided not only to flee Summer Bay, but to take their relationship to the next level.

But tragedy may be on the cards. In no time, Colby, Dean (Patrick O’Connor), Mackenzie (Emily Weir), Ari (Rob Kipa-Williams) and Tane have joined forces to try and track down the wayward teens.

And when homicide detective Angelo (Luke Jacobz) threatens to issue a warrant for both Bella and Colby on the grounds of obstructing justice, the pressure is truly on for the group to find the pair.

A panicked Bella decides to do a runner from the Bay with Nikau by her side.

“Everyone is petrified at this point,” says Patrick.

“When Colby killed his stepfather Ross (Justin Rosniak) and Dean helped him bury the body, they prayed this would be their terrible secret forever. They obviously all have everything to lose, with Bella and Nikau doing a runner at the worst possible time.”

Bella and Nikau have decided not only to flee Summer Bay, but to take their relationship to the next level.

Meanwhile, the search team certainly have their work cut out for them. With Angelo’s deadline about to expire, the teens are now lost in the middle of the Australian bush!

“They’ve taken off and are nowhere to be found,” confirms Ethan. “The stakes couldn’t be higher.”

