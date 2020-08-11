Almost a decade has passed since we waved goodbye to Home and Away’s Angelo Rosetta. Seven

“Alf is outside the Bait Shop when Angelo suddenly pulls up,” says Luke, adding with a smile: “It was great that my first scene back was with Ray.”

Meanwhile, Patrick O’Connor, who plays Dean, reveals the entire cast is thrilled to have Luke on

board again.

“He’s just a great dude and a fantastic actor to work with,” says Patrick.

Angelo, played by beloved Aussie star Luke Jacobz, is back in the Bay.

“He gets along with everyone. I’m sure that for Luke and those he worked with the first time around, it’s like he’d never left.”

But back to this week’s storyline … News of Angelo’s return will hardly be celebrated by everyone. In fact, Colby (Tim Franklin) and Dean have every reason to feel panicked when they learn Angelo – now a homicide detective – is in town to head the investigation into the murder of Colby’s stepfather Ross (Justin Rosniak), whose body has been found.

As viewers know, Colby shot the evil Ross dead almost two years ago, with Dean helping him bury the body in the middle of the bush.

Angelo drives into the coastal town. And who more appropriate to first encounter the former resident than Summer Bay legend, Alf (Ray Meagher)?

“Everything that felt so certain for Colby and Dean is suddenly not the case anymore,” explains Patrick.

And Colby’s teenage sister Bella (Courtney Miller) – who knows the shocking truth about her father’s murder – is also panic-stricken when notified that she will soon be questioned by Angelo.

Could this, the teenager fears, mean a future behind bars for her, Colby and Dean? What will Bella do?

