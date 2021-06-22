The father-of-three has swapped the spotlight for public service, now working as a firefighter in Melbourne.

But that doesn’t mean he’s ruled out a return to Neighbours or Home And Away, in fact, he made a guest appearance on Ramsay Street early last year for the show’s 35th anniversary.

As for Summer Bay, well, Andrew says he’d happily return in the right circumstance, and by right circumstance we mean alongside his on-screen brother played by Johnny Ruffo, who is currently battling brain cancer.

Andrew and Johnny played the Harrington brothers. Seven

“I would love to get an invite back; I miss a lot of those friends.

“It would be hard to ever bring me back without associating with Johnny’s character. And, I feel out of respect to him; unless he was ever in a spot to want to do that, I would not be pushing to get us back on.”

While he’ll remain relatively out of the spotlight for now, Andrew’s still using his voice to help raise awareness around mental health. He’s taking part in The Push-Up Challenge this year which sees participants perform a total of 3,318 push-ups over 25 days (or however many you can do) to raise money for services such as Lifeline and Headspace.

“I've had some down times, but exactly like this [push-up challenge] getting physical, getting outdoors, talking to friends and just talking about your feelings is what's going to help you get through things.”

WATCH: Johnny Ruffo discusses his cancer battle on The Project.