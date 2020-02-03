“The recent terrible tragedies in the town have jolted Alf into thinking ‘Life is too short for all this. Let’s go on with it and get married’.”

Adds Belinda: “This wedding has been such a long time coming, and the second proposal is ever so romantic. They have both been through such a journey, and they’re both more than ready for it.”

So, having no time to waste, Alf puts his plans for the big day into action – with the help of his friends and family.

First up, Ben (Rohan Nichol) receives a mysterious phone call from Alf, asking if he can help with something ‘top secret’ for the wedding.

Meanwhile, Ryder (Lukas Radovich) is surprised when Alf asks him to be his best man – an honour the teen, who has been having a difficult time of late, couldn’t be more thrilled to accept!

“Ryder’s chuffed to be Alf’s best man,” says Ray. “Ryder’s had his problems – he’s had an up-and-down sort of life, and a rough trot recently, so this does give him a bit of a lift.”

As for Alf and Martha’s daughter Roo (Georgie Parker), she takes on the role of wedding planner – and with great gusto!

“Roo grabs the role with both hands and runs with it,” says Ray with a laugh. “She’s a wonderful daughter.”

Before everyone knows it, the big day has arrived. It’s time for Alf and Martha to become husband and wife again with a beautiful wedding at – where else? – the front garden of the Stewart house!

“It’s the perfect location as far as Alf’s concerned,” says Ray.

But it seems that Alf is in for a surprise of his own, courtesy of his beautiful bride. What could it be?

Don’t miss a moment of their nuptials!

