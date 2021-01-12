On Monday, several of the show's cast members shared their first day back at work on social media.

Sam Frost, who plays Jasmine, led the pack. Taking to her Instagram stories, she posted a snap from the makeup room, and wrote: "We're back, yewww!"

She continued: "I'm so happy to be back at work. First things first... let's get these roots done."

Sam shared a sneaky selfie from the H&A studios. Instagram

The former Bachelor star looked fresh-faced and ready for another year of work.

Another actor anticipating a big return to set was Lynne McGranger, who plays Irene on the show.

Posting a picture of her character Irene looking quite smug, the actress comically wrote: "I may look calm but I have to go back to work tomorrow and inside I'm like 😬😱🤣."

Lynne shared a humorous post about her feelings towards returning to work. Instagram

Meanwhile Emily Symons, who plays Marilyn, also shared a glam BTS snap from the dressing room.

Sitting in the hair and makeup chair, Emily wrote: "First day back! Let's go."

There's no denying these starlets have a big year ahead, now if we could just channel their energy a little ourselves we'd all be just as pumped about returning to work...

Bring on 2021!

Emily Symons also shared a back to work snap. Instagram

This article originally appeared on our sister site, Now To Love.