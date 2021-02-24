The former Bachelorette recently starred in SAS Australia. Seven

Ali Oetjen

She's not holding any roses for this that's for sure! Former Bachelorette Ali Oetjen recently braved the icy mountains in SAS Australia, but how will she fare when she tees off in this wild game of golf?

Angela Clancy

Big Brother favourite Angela Clancy took to Instagram to share her excitement about appearing on the show, where she wrote:

"You know I love a good challenge and since everyone is talking about @holeymoleytv and you're all missing me, i didn't want to be left behind..."

Barry Hall

Retired AFL star Barry Hall was runner-up in the first season of I’m A Celebrity in 2015, and will dust off his footy kicks again for another chance at a winning title.

Steven Bradbury

Olympic Gold medallist Steven Bradbury will be gliding his way onto our screens, and is looking to go the distance in this new challenge. He also appeared on Australian Survivor in 2019.

Denise Drysdale

Logie-winning television presenter Denise Drysdale will face off against fellow celebs in the upcoming challenge.

Eden Dally

Love Island’s Eden Dally will also be joining the celeb cast, and shared the news on Instagram:

"Call me king dinga ling #shootermcgavin #eatsomeclay blessing your tv screens again."

Erin Holland

Model and sports commentator Erin Holland also announced her appearance on the show on social media:

"All the gear and no idea... it’s gonna be wild! #holeymoley"

Mat Rogers

Former rugby player Mat Rogers was on Dancing With The Stars and then Australian Survivor for two seasons, and is someone who loves to play golf. He even won a club champions trophy last year!

Celebrity Holey Moley airs 7.00pm Sunday, 28 February on Channel 7 and 7plus.

