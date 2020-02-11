Charles had married Lady Diana Spencer - the mother to his two children, Prince William and Prince Harry - in 1981, and they had divorced in 1996.
Camilla had married Andrew Parker Bowles in 1973, and they later divorced in 1995.
Her Majesty had felt enough time had passed since the tragic death of Diana in a car accident in 1997, as well as the backlash following the revelation that Charles and Camilla were having an affair, which ultimately broke up his marriage to the People's Princess.