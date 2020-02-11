Camilla married Andrew Parker Bowles in 1973. Getty

Charles had married Lady Diana Spencer in 1981. Getty

Her Majesty had felt enough time had passed since the tragic death of Diana in a car accident in 1997, as well as the backlash following the revelation that Charles and Camilla were having an affair, which ultimately broke up his marriage to the People's Princess.

Meanwhile, a royal documentary has revealed that Camilla had no plans to pursue Charles for anything serious and was happy being his mistress.

Charles and Camilla married on April 9, 2005 Getty

In the 2017 Channel 4 documentary titled, ‘The Royal House of Windsor’, royal biographer Christopher Wilson maintains it was just a bit of fun.

“Camilla saw life as Charles’ mistress as a bit of fun and a thing that would never be made public, and would continue for as long as she was sexually active,” said Wilson.

A royal biographer has revealed that Camilla never intended on anything serious with Prince Charles. Getty

He continued: “I don’t think there was ever any ambition on her part to advance herself to become the wife of the Prince of Wales.”