Quintessentially Australian, the Hills Hoist clothesline is the hallmark of an Aussie backyard.

Best known for producing the iconic rotary model, since 1945, Hills Hoists have stood the test of time as outdoor home essentials.

Considering this, recent reports of the brand's "administration" came as a shock - to Hills Hoist suppliers too. This is because the brand is still alive and kicking!

WATCH: How to transform your backyard on a budget. Article continues after video.