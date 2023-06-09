Quintessentially Australian, the Hills Hoist clothesline is the hallmark of an Aussie backyard.
Best known for producing the iconic rotary model, since 1945, Hills Hoists have stood the test of time as outdoor home essentials.
Considering this, recent reports of the brand's "administration" came as a shock - to Hills Hoist suppliers too. This is because the brand is still alive and kicking!
Despite media reports, AMES Australasia (the supplier of Hills Home Living products) wishes to assure the public that "reports of our demise are greatly exaggerated".
That's right, the iconic Hoist won't be going anywhere anytime soon.
To clear up the confusion, the Aussie supplier released a statement on their site, clarifying: "Recent coverage regarding the sad news of Hills Limited going into administration has incorrectly linked Hills Limited to the Hills Hoist brand."
The Hills Hoist is here to stay!
AMES Australia
"Hills Limited is a separate business from Hills Home Living and as a result, the Hills Hoist brand has no affiliation with Hills Limited. Therefore, associating Hills Hoist with news on Hills Limited is incorrect and misleading," the statement continued.
"Hills Limited is now a technology business with no affiliation to Hills Hoist or Hills Home Living since AMES Australasia acquired Hills Home Living from Hills Limited in 2017."
Thus, Hills clotheslines and laundry products are still very much available to purchase across Australia.
There is, in fact, a whole suite of products that join the easily recognisable Hills rotary model.
Hills Extra Large Rotating Caddy Ironing Board.
Hills
From folding, retracting and portable models, the label also house a line-up of outdoor and indoor accessories - including clothesline accessories, ironing boards, trolleys, hampers, and more.