“Luckily, I take after my mum and don’t suffer from morning sickness – women out there will hate me – so I literally didn’t know that another beautiful little girl was going to join us soon.”

It’s not the popular Getaway presenter’s first bombshell in recent months. Her partner – V8 Supercar driver Liam Talbot – proposed to her in a live TV interview from the legendary Mount Panorama starting grid last October.

Charli, Liam and Kensy can’t wait to meet the new bub. Richard Whitfield

“Charli had no idea about that either,” chuckles the 37-year-old champion, who won his first Bathurst 1000 after popping the question. “And now here’s another really good surprise on the way!

“We definitely wanted another baby but we weren’t sure when and how that was going to happen. To have two of them so close together isn’t something we’d planned, but it’s a big bonus because they will almost be twins and we can reuse all those pink clothes!”

Jetsetter Liam was about to board a flight for Germany when Charli called to break the unforeseen news that he was set to become a father for the second time.

Former Hi-5 star Charli is now a TV presenter. Richard Whitfield

“And you know what? He had the best reaction,” laughs the 40-year-old. “I was still shocked but Liam’s paternal instincts kicked in straight away. He is so excited to meet her.”

And little Kensington is also thrilled. “We took her along to my 12-week scan and asked if she could see her sister,” says her adoring mother. “It was such a significant moment. When Kensy pointed

to the screen and we heard the heartbeat, that was probably when I realised this was really happening!”

The new baby is due on July 24, but as Kensington was born four weeks prematurely, Charli and Liam are prepared for another early arrival. “I will have my bags packed this time, just in case,” says Charli, hoping she won’t again endure another 18-hour labour.

“It was an incredible bonding experience for us as a couple, and it’s a miracle of life, but of course I’m also a little scared to go through that again,” confides Charli who, like the Duchess of Cambridge, favours Hypnobirthing for pain relief.

Not that she has much chance to feel anxious, while battling pregnancy cravings for cereal, coping with an energetic toddler, supporting Liam’s career and moving into a new, multimillion-dollar home on acreage in the Brisbane suburb of Chandler.

“It’s a whirlwind, that’s for sure,” exclaims Charli, proudly showing off her 3.5-carat diamond engagement ring. “Kensy has already done about 50 flights, between Getaway and visiting my family in Newcastle. But I think that’s what babies do, they get into your lifestyle.

The TV presenter is thrilled she’s having her second girl Richard Whitfield

“It’s all about her and about the new baby and that’s a good thing to stop you being selfish. Until you have your own child, you don’t truly comprehend how special they are.

“To me, that’s what life is about – family and love– and this year has been a complete re-set for us, I think.

“Motherhood is just life-changing. It gives you new-found respect for all women around the world. It alters you as a person, and for the better.

“We’ve just moved into our new home, with places for Kensy to run around, a beautiful pool and a cubby house in a huge tree where birds come every afternoon … It’s wonderful, a dream come true, something we’ve talked about ever since we met. We already feel like family but our wedding, when it happens, will be that storybook ending.”

Grinning, Liam interrupts: “I always told Charli we couldn’t get married because

we didn’t have a flower girl.”

“But now we will have two,” beams his wife-to-be, glowing with happiness.