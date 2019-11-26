Ever wondered what Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis and their cousin Archie Harrison will look like in 20 years time?
Beauty website Cosmetify has revealed what they think the royal children will look like when they are older.
Archie Harrison
Archie will have mother Meghan Markle’s, distinctive freckles and dark eyes.
The website predicts little Archie will have hair slightly darker than dad Prince Harry's and will have his mother, Meghan Markle’s, distinctive freckles and dark eyes.
Prince George
Prince George will have a receding hairline like his father Prince William by age 27. He was also given mother Kate Middleton's nose, eyes and jaw.
Princess Charlotte
Princess Charlotte will sport jet black hair, with a very chiselled jawline.
This is what the website predicts Princess Charlotte will look like in 20 years time which includes the royal sporting jet black hair, with a very chiselled jawline.
Prince Louis
The website predicts little Prince Louis will be balding by the age of 22.
Cosmetify claims little Prince Louis will be balding by the age of 22. Little Louis is also seen sporting "slightly chubby cheeks and a similar nose shape to William", as well as piercing blue eyes.
