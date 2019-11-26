Archie Harrison

The website predicts little Archie will have hair slightly darker than dad Prince Harry's and will have his mother, Meghan Markle’s, distinctive freckles and dark eyes.

Prince George

Prince George will have a receding hairline like his father Prince William by age 27. He was also given mother Kate Middleton's nose, eyes and jaw.

Princess Charlotte

This is what the website predicts Princess Charlotte will look like in 20 years time which includes the royal sporting jet black hair, with a very chiselled jawline.

Prince Louis

Cosmetify claims little Prince Louis will be balding by the age of 22. Little Louis is also seen sporting "slightly chubby cheeks and a similar nose shape to William", as well as piercing blue eyes.