News has been confirmed that the heir to the Luxembourg throne, Prince Guillaume, 38, and his wife, Princess Stephanie, 35, are expecting their first child together.
”Their Royal Highnesses the Grand Duke and Duchess are immensely pleased to announce that the Hereditary Grand Duke and Duchess are expecting Their first child. The birth is scheduled for May. The Grand Duke, the Grand Duchess and the members of both families are delighted with the news and share their great joy,” the Marshall of the Court revealed.
To celebrate the glowing parents-to-be released a portrait.
The couple wed in October 2012. Their child will be second in line to the throne.
Back in 2016, Princess Stephanie admitted she had no plans for starting a family in the near future. She told French magazine Point de Vue: “I don’t have any plans to become a mother. For the moment, I’m enjoying spending time with my husband.”
