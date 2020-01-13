Heidi and her new husband Tom Kaulitz. Getty

“Someone who shares duties that we all have in our life. I used to be on my own with everything,” she added.

Heidi was married to British singer Seal for almost seven years and the couple share three children Henry, 14, Johan, 13, and Lou, 10. Seal also adopted Heidi’s first child, Leni, 15, whose father is Flavio Briatore.

Heidi, Seal, and their children. Getty

Heidi and Seal shared an interesting marriage and renewed their vows six times. “Each year, Heidi and I get remarried. It’s a great party, but for about an hour, we go off on our own down to a private beach.

The former couple were married for nearly 7 years. Getty

We sit there with the kids and read vows,” Seal told People. But the couple eventually ended their marriage in 2012, with Seal tweeting “The end”.

