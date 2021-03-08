“Heath was obsessed with chess, and now Matilda is getting quite good at it." Getty

“Matilda has the skills to become a Grandmaster. Michelle [Williams, her mum] thinks this is a great thing and will prevent her from getting up to no good.”

Fans have also commented on Matilda's growing resemblance to her father, Heath.

Even her grandfather, Kim Ledger, has commented on it.

"She's got an enormous number of his mannerisms. She's very inquisitive, she's got his energy, cause Heath never slept from when he was two and Matilda's like that," [Kim told Channel Ten's The Project in a past interview.

Heath was kind of like that. So it's fabulous really." "I mean, she's just got this ball of energy and she radiates this little aura,

"Michelle's been brilliant. She's kept Heath very much alive in her daughter's eyes. She's always full of questions, always wanting to know this or that about her dad.

for three years between 2004 and 2007. "And I guess that will just get more intense as she gets older and obviously we would welcome that," Kim poignantly added of Matilda's mother, who was with the Perth-born actor

For Heath, becoming a father was a turning point in his life with the star admitting in 2006 that family "is everything to me – the most important thing I do."