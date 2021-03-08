“Matilda has the skills to become a Grandmaster. Michelle [Williams, her mum] thinks this is a great thing and will prevent her from getting up to no good.”
Heath’s look-alike daughter has inherited his passion for chess. - by New Idea
Heath Ledger might have left us too soon, but his 15-year-old daughter, Matilda, is carrying on his legacy in more ways than one.
“Heath was obsessed with chess, and now Matilda is getting quite good at it,” says a pal. “She even has her dad’s old chess board!”
Heath, who passed away in 2008, was so enamoured by the game, he was once in talks to direct a movie version of what would become the hit Netflix series, The Queen’s Gambit.
Fans have also commented on Matilda's growing resemblance to her father, Heath.
Even her grandfather, Kim Ledger, has commented on it.
"She's got an enormous number of his mannerisms. She's very inquisitive, she's got his energy, cause Heath never slept from when he was two and Matilda's like that," [Kim told Channel Ten's The Project in a past interview.
"I mean, she's just got this ball of energy and she radiates this little aura, Heath was kind of like that. So it's fabulous really."
"Michelle's been brilliant. She's kept Heath very much alive in her daughter's eyes. She's always full of questions, always wanting to know this or that about her dad.
"And I guess that will just get more intense as she gets older and obviously we would welcome that," Kim poignantly added of Matilda's mother, who was with the Perth-born actor for three years between 2004 and 2007.
For Heath, becoming a father was a turning point in his life with the star admitting in 2006 that family "is everything to me – the most important thing I do."