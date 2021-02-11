Scott Major admitted he wants to return as Rivers for Heartbreak High reboot Cameo

He went on to joke: “But maybe they don’t want me. Maybe I’m not talented enough. Maybe my time at Heartbreak High is finished. But I hope not because I’d really like to be part of it. I’d really love to be Rivers again or just in front of a camera or something I don’t know. Just my life… Nah I’m just kidding.”

In the amusing video clip, Scott – who later starred in Neighbours and is now currently working as a director – reflected on his iconic role.

“As Rivers I was cool and hip and I used to wear flannels with one arm and a hat with no peak. I guess I’m getting older - not that you’d notice because I don’t look much older,” he joked.

“But… do you think I’m still cool? I’m not.”

Scott pictured with the original Heartbreak High cast. Supplied

Scott isn’t the only original star to have put their hand up for a reboot role recently.

Speaking to New Idea, Lara Cox said she’s be up for playing Anita Scheppers again. She revealed: “I loved Heartbreak High. It was a beautiful experience in my life.”

Actor Rel Hunt, who played her on-screen brother Ryan Scheppers, also recently admitted he wouldn’t rule out coming back and even had some ideas of what his character could do.

“[I’d return] if they asked me! As long as it fits in with my commitments now,” he told WHO in December.

“What I thought would be good is if I go in there as like a gangster. Like a mad bastard who goes in for one episode and scares the sh*t out of everyone and gets blown away.”

Both Rel Hunt (left) and Lara Cox (centre, with Callan Mulvey, right) would be up for reprising their roles. Getty

Jeremy Lindsay Taylor, who played Kurt Peterson, told Daily Mail Australia that a revival was well overdue and he’d consider returning in a “dad” role.

“It's about time really... it's such a good show and it was really important show in our nationality and for kids. It's a great show for teenagers in particular,” he said.

Salvatore Coco, who played Con Bordino, has also long been supportive of a reboot and picking up his role again.

"I'd be up for it – it'd be hilarious to revisit Con. I'm sure he'd be in sales now, for sure!"

Claudia Karvan (pictured with Alex Dimitriades in The Heartbreak Kid) admitted she'd be "upset" if she didn't get a cameo in the Netflix reboot. Supplied

Meanwhile, Claudia Karvan expressed interest in a cameo after she starred in The Heartbreak Kid alongside Alex Dimitriades – the film which became the catalyst for the spin-off TV show.

"I'd be upset if I don't get a cameo in that one!" she said with a laugh during an interview with TV WEEK.

While details surrounding the reinvigorated series are still scarce, the reboot is believed to be casting for the next gen of actors with filming likely to begin sometime this year.

