George and Nicola Brooksbank with Eugenie's mother, Sarah Ferguson. Getty

Eugenie’s mother-in-law Nicola Brooksbank is believed to be resting at home.

The news comes after Prince Charles revealed he too has been diagnosed with the COVID-19 virus.

The Prince of Wales shared the four-minute video earlier this week where he praised the UK's healthcare workers for helping combat the killer virus.

“Having recently gone through the process of contracting this coronavirus, luckily with relatively mild symptoms, I now find myself on the other side of the illness, but still in no less a state of social distance and general isolation,” Charles began.

“As we are all learning, this is a strange, frustrating and often distressing experience when the presence of family and friends is no longer possible, and the normal structures of life are suddenly removed.

Nicole and George Brooksbank. Getty

“At such an unprecedented and anxious time in all our lives, my wife and I are thinking particularly of all of those who have lost their loved ones in such very difficult and abnormal circumstances, and of those having to endure sickness, isolation and loneliness,” he added.

“As patron of Age UK, and my wife the patron of SilverLine, our hearts go out to all those older people throughout this country who are now experiencing great difficulty,” he said.

Princess Eugenie and husband Jack Brooksbank. Getty

The royal then gave special praise to the nation’s healthcare workers and volunteers who are working on the front line and caring for those affected by the deadly virus.

“At a time when doctors, nurses and all the vital ancillary staff that form the backbone of our remarkable NHS are increasingly under such enormous strain, and risk, as they battle heroically to save lives in intensive care centres and to contain, as much as possible, the spread of this virus, our thoughts and prayers are very much with those marvellous people whose extraordinary skills and utter, selfless devotion to duty and the care of their patients make us so very proud."

Charles continued: “Indeed, it has been so wonderful to see just how many across the UK have signed up in their hundreds of thousands to be NHS volunteers, offering their help to do whatever they can to provide support to those on the front line".