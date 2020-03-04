Mishel Meshes was lost for words when hubby Steve Burley said he 'wasn't physically attracted' to her on Tuesday night's episode of Married At First Sight.
But come Wednesday, she was full of words - spiteful, vicious words.
MUST WATCH: Mishel's low blow at Steve "you will lose your other f***ing ball"
'I think I dealt with it really well at the time,' Mishel admitted, and she was right.
But, 'When I got home… the more I kept unpacking it, the more I got quite upset.'
After giving her husband the silent treatment back at their apartment, Mishel began opening up to Steve about how it hurt her that it's taken him six weeks to be honest about his feelings.
'I’m really f-ckin’ sorry that you’re upset,' he said, breaking his cardinal rule of NO swear words in his presence.
Mishel was hurt that he'd told producers and cameras about his lack of attraction to his wife, instead of actually telling her. 'Are you telling all of Australia but you’re not telling your wife?'
'Yep. Correct,' Steve replied, dead-pan.
That's when Mishel unleashed.
'You’re a f-cking idiot. I’m so done with you,' she roared.
'You’re top level piece of shit. He thinks he’s a glass of f-cking Moet, when really he’s warm piss in a plastic glass.
'Don’t come near me tonight or you’ll lose your other f-cking ball!'
The attack on Steve ball was a real low blow, considering he lost his other testicle to cancer a few years ago.
'Well, that went well,' he replied.
It was then time to leave for the week's dinner party.
Steve was trapped in the back seat - and what he was about to hear was SAVAGE.
'Have you ever heard of Charles Darwin, Steve?' she asked, delving deep into her Year 9 biology archives.
'Yep,' Steve replied.
Not satisfied with his response, it was time she gave him a science lesson. 'He did the theory of evolution.
'Years ago he had a theory of digging a big hole in the middle of Australia and putting all those dumb people in it. You’ll be one of the first in there, you know.'
The destination couldn't come fast enough.
