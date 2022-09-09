“The running feud between William and Harry would have broken Diana's heart." Getty

The brothers have reunited only a handful of times since Harry’s royal exit in 2020, once to mark what would have been their mother’s 60th birthday.

It shows that despite their differences, their love for Diana still connects them and now they may become closer again as they both grieve the Queen. Or that rift may widen.

Piers took aim at Harry’s wife Meghan Markle, suggesting the Duchess of Sussex may contribute to any rift – real or imagined – between Harry and William.

“But when you have someone like Meghan Markle… who has decided to break away from the Royal Family, keep the royal titles and flogged them for tens of millions of dollars to the highest bidders and use those platforms to mercilessly attack the Royals and the monarchy, it is incredibly distressing for those left back in the country trying to do their duty and do their jobs,” he claimed.

Her Majesty died suddenly on September 8 and it’s understood Harry was unable to make it to her side before she passed. Getty

“Charles has got to reconcile his two sons and he has to try if he can, to explain to Meghan Markle and other Royals who may want to behave in this manner.”

The newly appointed King Charles must now take charge of the royal family while mourning his mother, and that could include addressing any ongoing tensions.

While he has avoided commenting on the supposed rift between his sons, royal reporter Tina Brown says he’ll need support from both of them in the months ahead.

"I don't think it's really fair to Charles now and I think he's certainly trying so hard to prepare to be a great monarch,” she told The Australian Women’s Weekly in May.

“I think he needs the support of both his sons."