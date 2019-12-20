Joining the feminist for the mini Potter reunion were Tom Felton (who played Syltherin Draco Malfoy), Evanna Lynch (Luna Lovegood), Bonnie Wright (Ginnie Weasley) and a very hot Matthew Lewis (Neville Longbottom).

Sadly, Daniel Radcliffe (who played the title character, Harry) and Rupert Grint (who starred as Harry and Hermione's best friend Ron Weasley) weren't at the get-together – but the snap nonetheless gave Potter-verse Stans a reason to rejoice this holiday season.

"This is why I have instagram," quipped one fan.

"This is what dreams are made of ❤️😍," wrote another.

Of course, there's no point in a good Insta post if you don't tag your mates so they can on-share it – and that's exactly what #teamharry did. Tom posted a couple of different pics from the same series, including a colour version, with the cute caption:

"Seasons' greetings from my school mates."

Matthew added: "Roses between two thorns..."