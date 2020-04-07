JK Rowling was struck down with coronavirus symptoms Getty

The 54-year-old also encouraged followers to watch a You Tube video on a technique that can help if patients of COVID-19 are struggling to breathe.

"Please watch this doc from Queens Hospital [UK] explain how to relieve respiratory symptoms," she wrote.

"[I] did this on doc husband's advice."

She continued: "I'm fully recovered & technique helped a lot."

JK was inundated with well wishes following her revlations.

"Thank you for your kind and lovely messages! I really am completely recovered and wanted to share a technique that’s recommended by doctors, costs nothing, has no nasty side effects but could help you/your loved ones a lot, as it did me," she added.

Meanwhile, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has reportedly been admitted to an intensive care unit, after his symptoms for coronavirus failed to improve.

On Monday, a Downing Street spokesman confirmed the PM had been taken to intensive care for treatment, following his recent admission over the weekend, Express reported.

"Since Sunday evening, the Prime Minister has been under the care of doctors at St Thomas' Hospital, in London, after being admitted with persistence symptoms of coronavirus," the spokesman said.