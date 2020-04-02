Harry apparently refused to head back to the United Kingdom and his allegedly told his father his presence is needed by his wife Meghan’s side. Getty

That said, Harry apparently refused to head back to the United Kingdom, with the Duke of Sussex allegedly telling his father his presence was needed by his wife Meghan’s side.

Not accepting no for an answer, Charles reportedly ordered Harry to come home and sent an RAF to collect him.

Harry eventually relented, but rumour has it that Meghan then supposedly threw a hissy fit.

She allegedly then gave her husband a dramatic ultimatum, according to the outrageous publication – chose her of his family.

According to the magazine's reputed 'source', the couple are now supposedly teetering on the brink of divorce.

“It’s been under strain for weeks as the reality of their new life hits home,” the source sensationally claimed to the publication.

“The big problem is whether their marriage will survive. If it goes downhill courtiers are bracing for a bitter divorce,” they added.

Amid their crisis, social media has been flooded with commentary on their potential break up.

“I knew Prince Harry will live in regret for the rest of his life by following Meghan's wrong counsel, the next think you will hear is she has divorced him because she's in the land of the ‘free’ where everything is possible,” one person wrote on Twitter.

Another person tweeted: “Meghan is ‘not’ stupid. This girl is working it. No prenuptial agreement and she has moved PH to a community property state. She would receive at the least half of Prince Harry's assets in a divorce - children or not.”

A third person added: “Silly Harry, when Meghan decided to divorce... what Harry seems to not understand, because of ‘their children’ he will be ruined, all his money & their house will belong to Meghan. He will return broke in England, to obtain a royal subsidy by the Queen, such as a spoiled rich kid.”

The couple have not responded to the Enquirer's out-there claims.