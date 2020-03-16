Meghan has been left 'crushed' after leaving the royal family. Getty

The news comes after a report claims the royal couple were left "crushed" after their exit from the royal family.

“To say they were crushed is an understatement,” Bazaar.com’s a royal expert Omid Scobie has revealed, adding it was “unnecessarily cruel," and that “Things might have been different if a family member or two had stood up for them during the darkest times.”

Scobie also revealed that Harry and Meghan are “a couple very much hurting” and that it is “a wound that will take time to heal.”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended their final lot of royal engagements before stepping down as senior members of the royal family. Getty

He continued: “While recent tabloid coverage has made it seem like the Sussexes’ half-in-half-out bid was about wanting it all, the reality was a couple who were left with no other choice but to create their own change after being left to fend for themselves against impossible circumstances — even during her pregnancy.”

Meghan was in tears as she bid farewell to staff. Getty

“They knew something had to change, but they also didn’t want to stop supporting the queen. One can’t help but wonder if things might have been different if a family member or two had stood up for them during the darkest times.”

“For a couple who only ever wanted to focus on their work and bring good to the world, it seems like an unnecessarily cruel ending to their royal lives. Forced to give up roles they’re incredibly proud of after sacrificing so much to get there.”

Harry and Meghan gave fans one final farewell message before Meghan headed back to Canada. Harry remained in the UK for a short period before being reunited with his family in North America.

Meghan Markle Getty

Taking to Instagram on last Wednesday, the Duke and Duchess shared two behind-the-scene snaps of their recent meeting with young leaders from the Queen’s Commonwealth.

“Sharing an outtake from filming last week for @Queens_CommonWealth_Trust (QCT) as The Duke and Duchess of Sussex met with young leaders in their roles as President and Vice President,” the caption read.