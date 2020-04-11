Archie will spend his 1st birthday with just his mum and dad. Getty

"The hope had been that Archie's first birthday would somehow be marked with some members of the royal family, cousins, grandparents and some godparents in the U.K. when they were over in the U.K.," the source added.

Us Weekly has reported the same news, saying: “It will be just the three of them [in Los Angeles],” the source said. Meghan, understandably, “refuses to take any risks” with guests or travel.

Meanwhile another source says that Archie may in fact be FaceTiming with his friends on his actual birthday.

The little royal has been "loving doing FaceTime playdates with other small children they have in their lives," an insider told E!.

The Duchess of Sussex is said to be devastated that the self-isolation rules means she can't visit her mum, Doria Ragland, who also resides in LA.

A source told The Sun on Sunday: “Meghan is absolutely heartbroken.