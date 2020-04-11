Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been forced to change Archie Harrison's 1st birthday plans because of the coronavirus pandemic gripping the globe.
The adorable royal is due to celebrate his birthday on May 6 and will reportedly do just that with only his mum and dad by his side.
"I think the hope in royal circles had been that the Sussexes would return to the U.K. in May, either before or after their attendance at the Invictus Games in The Netherlands next month, and they were also due to attend the Queen's Birthday Parade, Trooping the Colour on June 13," a source told E!
"But with both those events now cancelled, and Harry and Meghan holed in California where they are likely to be social distancing for the next few weeks, Archie is set to celebrate his first birthday with only his parents."
According to the well placed source, little Archie's family are devastated they aren't celebrating this milestone with him.
Archie will spend his 1st birthday with just his mum and dad.
"The hope had been that Archie's first birthday would somehow be marked with some members of the royal family, cousins, grandparents and some godparents in the U.K. when they were over in the U.K.," the source added.
Us Weekly has reported the same news, saying: “It will be just the three of them [in Los Angeles],” the source said. Meghan, understandably, “refuses to take any risks” with guests or travel.
Meanwhile another source says that Archie may in fact be FaceTiming with his friends on his actual birthday.
Harry, Meghan and Archie recently moved from Canada to Los Angeles, where they are reportedly self-isolating in a gated community in Malibu.
The little royal has been "loving doing FaceTime playdates with other small children they have in their lives," an insider told E!.
