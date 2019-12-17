They will, however, include Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland in the festive custom, but not any members of Prince Harry's royal family, an insider tells US Weekly.

Ahead of son Archie Harrison's first Christmas, the publication tells how 'Harry, 35, and Meghan, 38, are set to release their card any day now. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who share seven-month-old son Archie, had several family photos taken for the card, including some shots with Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland.'

The couple began the Sussex tradition in 2018, when the newlyweds shared a sweet snap from their May wedding.

'The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are delighted to share a new photograph from their Wedding Reception at Frogmore House on 19th May,’ they captioned the image, which showed them watching fireworks.

'The photograph, which features on Their Royal Highnesses’ Christmas card, was taken by photographer Chris Allerton,' the post added.

News of the Sussex Christmas card comes after the Palace confirmed the family-of-three would be snubbing the Queen's annual Sandringham festivities to spend December 25 with Doria Stateside.