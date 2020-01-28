Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have begun their life in Canada, following their dramatic announcement they are stepping down as senior members of the British royal family. Getty

Chief of the local Tseycum tribe Tanya Jimmy has urged the Duke and Duchess to "not ignore us" and get in contact to hear their concerns.

“[The island] was taken from us in treaties signed in the 1800s. Our people back then didn’t realise what they were doing,” Tanya told the publication.

“Land was taken for a few hundred dollars and our people would sign the treaty with an ‘X’ as they couldn’t read or write.”

The royal couple’s plan for a quiet life has encountered setbacks, with the most recent being a claim their home was built on land that was “stolen” from Native Americans. Getty

Harry recently flew to Canada and was reunited with Meghan and Archie on Vancouver Island, which was colonised by the Brits in 1778.

Tanya went on to say that it’s really inappropriate for people to be living in such grand homes on the island when its native people are often living in poorer conditions.

She added that her community was also ravaged by the nation’s historical “residential school system”, which destroyed families by trying to make them more “western”.

Vancouver Island’s native people have claimed that Harry and Meghan’s £10 million (approx. $20 million AUD) mansion was built on “stolen land”. Getty

The chief said poor mental health is a serious issue in her community, and she is urging Harry and Meghan to reach out and support the native population.

"It would be amazing to have Harry and Meghan’s support. If he came to us, we would break bread and talk just as our people have done for hundreds of years," she said.