Can Harry convince Meghan to move Down Under? Getty

A source tells New Idea that Harry is deeply troubled by what he’s witnessing in the US and that it’s becoming clear that their dream life isn’t panning out as hoped.

“It’s rapidly becoming a nightmare that no dad would ever want his baby son involved in,” the source reveals.

The insider claims there have even been terrifying “fireworks, fighting and explosions” close to the royals’ bolthole mansion.

Harry and Meghan last visited Australia in 2018 for the Invictus Games. Getty

“The United States is a terribly violent place to be right now,” adds the source.

“For someone who has seen frontline combat I imagine that would have been very triggering for Harry.”

The source is also of the belief that Harry realises “the volatile situation might actually get worse – and he wants out”.

“He doesn’t want Archie’s first memories being of explosions and fear, which they will be at this rate, growing up in Los Angeles.”

Moving out of America is reportedly Harry’s top priority. And while the obvious choice is to re-join the royal family in the UK, the source says Harry’s own ego might stop him from doing that.

“He knows it will look ridiculous to go back to England with his tail between his legs, not to mention that he doubts Meghan would even go.”

Harry has his heart set on Australia after enjoying a gap year in the country in 2003. Getty

So where to next for the Sussexes? The royal insider believes Prince Harry has his “heart set” on Australia!

“To him, the move makes sense,” reveals the insider.

“He was already so impressed at how [Australia] handled the COVID-19 crisis, and it feels like a safe, beautiful sanctuary at the other end of the world right now and he desperately wants to whisk his wife and child to safety.”

Harry has reportedly “always loved” Australia ever since spending part of his gap year Down Under in 2003 – and believes it would be the perfect spot for his family to escape both coronavirus and the political unrest in the US.

The move would make sense for the couple, who won't want to return to the UK with their tails between their legs. Getty

Logistically, there are a few kinks in the plan that would need to be ironed out. For instance, Australia currently has its border locked down to international arrivals – however the source says the prince should be able to pull some strings.

“[A]ll it would take would be a phone call from Harry to the Aussie government and they’d let him in.

“He’s a dignitary in their eyes and having the Sussexes live there would be hugely positive for the country.”

The source believes, however, that the trickier task would be to convince actress Meghan, who may be concerned about being “too far away from Hollywood”.

“Harry argues her career can wait and they must put safety first,” the source says.

“Now all he has to do is convince Meghan to move there.”

