“They knew something had to change, but they also didn’t want to stop supporting the queen. One can’t help but wonder if things might have been different if a family member or two had stood up for them during the darkest times.”

“For a couple who only ever wanted to focus on their work and bring good to the world, it seems like an unnecessarily cruel ending to their royal lives. Forced to give up roles they’re incredibly proud of after sacrificing so much to get there.”

Scobie - who accompanied the royal couple during their final few royal engagements in the UK - went on to reveal that Meghan couldn't hold back tears as she bid farewell to staff.

“Getting on with the work has always been what it’s been about for Harry and Meghan, but behind the smiles of the photos has been a vulnerable couple who are still very much hurting.”

“While the weeks and months ahead will no doubt present new challenges for the Sussexes, the couple genuinely feel a sense of excitement about what’s to come, which includes the freedom to work at a pace that suits them, no longer weighed down by protocol or threatened by toxic agendas.”

“And while much has been (incorrectly) speculated about specific commercial endeavours they might be taking on, both Harry and Meghan are eager to get stuck into their work, which will still revolve around their humanitarian efforts and helping amplify the voices of young people around the world on a wide gamut of issues.”

“The terrain may be a little different but their priorities are exactly the same as before,” a source told Scobie. “Keeping the family, most importantly Archie, safe is what will make all of this worth it.”

Harry and Meghan gave fans one final farewell message before Meghan headed back to Canada, while Harry remains in the UK for now.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, the Duke and Duchess shared two behind-the-scene snaps of their recent meeting with young leaders from the Queen’s Commonwealth.

“Sharing an outtake from filming last week for @Queens_CommonWealth_Trust (QCT) as The Duke and Duchess of Sussex met with young leaders in their roles as President and Vice President,” the caption read.