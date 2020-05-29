Duchess Meghan and Prince Harry recently made the move to Los Angeles after stepping down as senior royals, but they never intended to stay in the one place for this long. Getty

Harry and Meghan quickly moved from their former residence on Vancouver Island to L.A. at the eleventh hour – just hours before flights were grounded between the two locations.

The quick move happened back in March, and since then the pair have stayed holed up in their Beverly Hills mansion as health authorities continue to urge people to stay home.

Of course, before the pandemic kicked off, it’s highly likely the pair had plenty of plans in their agenda, many of which presumably involved travel (much like a lot of us!).

Harry and Meghan were reportedly set to travel back to the UK this week - only, things didn't go quite to plan.

What those now-cancelled plans were, we'll never know – apart from one, which we can safely assume involved jetting back to the UK to witness the wedding of Princess Beatrice.

On May 29, the Princess and her financier beau Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi were due to tie the knot in a small, yet sweet ceremony in London.

Due to the restrictions surrounding the coronavirus pandemic, the pair cancelled their special date, with the intention of rescheduling it when things look a little less worrisome.

That said, we can't help but think about what could have been on this day in the UK – a royal wedding is always a spectacle, but imagine how exciting it would have been to see the Sussexes and Cambridges unite for the occasion.

Guess we'll just have to be patient!

