But Harry, 35, and Meghan’s recent decision to turn their back on the royal family appears to have not boded well with Posh and Becks – and it could spell the end of the tight-knit foursome.

Last week, self-confessed royalist David became cagey when asked about his long-time friend, Harry.

During a series of US television interviews, the former soccer superstar seemed to gloss over the current status of his relationship with Harry, while simultaneously confirming his support of the royal family and his personal position as “a big royalist”.

“I’m a huge fan of the monarchy and always have been,” the 44-year-old told NBC News’ Today.

“I just hope that Harry’s OK and he’s becoming the best father and I can see that that’s happened.”

In both the NBC interview as well as another televised interview with Entertainment Tonight, Becks reiterated that Harry is still a “friend”.

“We love him and he’s an amazing person – and that’s the most important thing – but I’m proud to see him growing up as an individual and being that person that every father wants to be,” David told Entertainment Tonight.

But, when probed deeper about his specific thoughts on Harry and Meghan’s decision to step back as senior royals and move abroad, David gave vague and ambiguous responses.

Harry and David have always shared a close bond and previously worked together on various charity initiatives. Getty

“I haven’t spoken to Harry about him moving. We speak as friends and that’s the most important thing for me.”

Royal pundits have interpreted Becks’ latest comments as a sign of trouble for the friendship – and appeared to support recent claims that it has been in steady decline over the past few years.

The Sun recently reported the friendship between the Sussexes and the Beckhams was severely damaged back in 2017 after Meghan was said to have developed suspicions that Posh was leaking stories about her in the press. Posh was said to have felt wrongly attacked at the time and a source told the UK publication that it resulted in an “awkward exchange” where Harry confronted a “mortified” David.

“[David] quickly put Harry right, and the two men agreed to move on – but it certainly made things awkward for a while,” a source told The Sun.

The relationship between the couples appeared to right itself when the Beckhams attended Harry and Meghan’s star-studded 2018 royal wedding. But, on reflection, royal pundits noted that Posh and Becks were conspicuously absent from the exclusive wedding afterparty.

Meanwhile, there have been ongoing reports of simmering unrest between Posh and Meghan – and it all comes back to Posh’s designer fashion label.

There have been ongoing reports of simmering unrest between Posh and Meghan. Getty

A fashion insider told The Sun that tension arose when Meghan’s styling team requested product loans – despite Victoria’s firm personal rule that she “doesn’t do freebies”.

But the Sussexes’ recent departure appears to be the last straw – with Harry and Meghan saying goodbye not only to royal life but also their former friends, the Beckhams.

What’s more, Meghan Markle’s Hollywood comeback appears in full operation. She’s already rehired her former manager, enlisted a high-profile PR team and is in talks about securing top-billing acting roles.

But while some of Meghan’s celebrity friends such as Oprah Winfrey and Jameela Jamil have welcomed the actress back with open arms, there’s growing concern that monarchy-supporting Hollywood heavyweights may shun the former royals.

A-listers like Angelina Jolie, Jennifer Lopez and Meryl Streep have previously had

the privilege of being in the Queen’s esteemed company.

It wouldn’t be surprising if monarchist-supporting celebrities steered clear of the royals to avoid upsetting the royal family.

