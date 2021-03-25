Harley will join the Bay as a trauma surgeon. Jeremy Greive

Commenting on his upcoming arrival to the Bay, Harley said: “It’s been a while since I’ve had the privilege of working on a program that’s such a hallmark of Australian television.

I’m happy to say I picked it back up a lot faster than expected. I really love working on shows like Home and Away, I love my character and I can’t wait for Australia to meet him," he said.

He is set to join the cast as a fully-qualified trauma surgeon, who is brought in following a life-saving intervention, and it's his urge to see his patient’s journey through from start to finish that keeps him around.

Harley starred alongside his mum Carla (pictured) on Neighbours. Getty

The 29-year-old says viewers can expect his new character to be "a bit of a nomad", as well as being "capable, compassionate, intelligent and fun".

"He’s seen and done a lot in his life, some of which he tries his best to avoid getting into. I’m intrigued to find out what we’ll discover as time goes on," Harley added.

Home and Away fans can expect Harley to make his way to Summer Bay very soon.

"I love my character and I can’t wait for Australia to meet him." Instagram

With the sandy shores and endless stream of drama-filled action, Summer Bay is what one might call a whole new playing field for the young doctor.

Although, it may just prove to be the change of pace and scenery he’s been looking for. Then again, fate has a funny way of shaking things up.