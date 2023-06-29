Trish then and now. Bega

"I’m so honoured Vegemite asked me to be involved in the ad that changed my life forever. Vegemite has been and continues to play a huge role in my life, and I am so thrilled to be passing the baton to the next generation of Happy Little Vegemite kids,” she said.

Joining the remake's line-up are six new youngsters, who were selected from a national casting call of 10 000.

Bega's General Marketing Manager, Matt Gray, also commented on the excitement surrounding this iconic 100th-year celebration: "Vegemite has played a key role in this great nation since 1923, and we couldn’t think of a better way to celebrate its incredible legacy than by inviting a new generation of Happy Little Vegemite's to be a part of something incredibly special."