Vegemite recreates iconic 'Happy Little Vegemites' ad
The iconic Aussie spread is celebrating its 100th birthday with some major nostalgia.
- by
Olga Scorer
It's hard to believe that Vegemite has now been around for 100 years. Embedded into the Australian culture, the spread has now become the country's trademark flavour.
Accompanying, its sharp taste and easily-recognisable yellow and red packaging, Vegemite is also associated with the slogan 'Happy Little Vegemites'. Derived from their 1950's TV advertisement, the jingly ad only cemented the product's iconic status.
Now, for their 100th birthday, the brand has recreated the 1959 ad, with a 2023 generation of 'happy little Vegemites'.
Bringing in a true sense of nostalgia, however, they also invited back one of the original Vegemite kids, Trish Cavanagh, to reprise her role in the remake.
Who could forget when she marched on top of the life-size jar? Only 7 years old at the time, she is now 71 and says she's "honoured" to make a re-appearance.
Trish then and now.
Bega
"I’m so honoured Vegemite asked me to be involved in the ad that changed my life forever. Vegemite has been and continues to play a huge role in my life, and I am so thrilled to be passing the baton to the next generation of Happy Little Vegemite kids,” she said.
Joining the remake's line-up are six new youngsters, who were selected from a national casting call of 10 000.
Bega's General Marketing Manager, Matt Gray, also commented on the excitement surrounding this iconic 100th-year celebration: "Vegemite has played a key role in this great nation since 1923, and we couldn’t think of a better way to celebrate its incredible legacy than by inviting a new generation of Happy Little Vegemite's to be a part of something incredibly special."