"I obnoxiously booked my 40th in Greece, and begged my best friends to come," explained the now 41-year-old.

But to her delight, in 2022, her dreams have come true, and she gushed about her blessings.

"Happily, amazingly, gratefully, we are finally on That Trip. It's a slight remix, (new country, two years older, new appreciation for everything) and as I dreamed and anxiously planned and fully anticipated: this is a total Once In a Lifer, and I can't believe we're here together. This is school camp, 10x'd. I LOVE THESE WOMEN. ❤️," she penned.

Then Hamish posted a picture on his Instagram account featuring a Canon camera and two phones in his hands while he posed for a selfie with his wife and her friends smiling in the background as they prepared for more photos.

He revealed that he was "lucky enough" to be invited to his "wife's belated 40th Girls Trip to Italy."

But he didn't want his fans to worry!

"Don't worry I know exactly where I stand (off camera, 3 metres away with the sun behind me, taking at least 5 options per photo, per phone). #❤️ #🇮🇹 #doingmybest #justhappytobeinvited," he joked.

After Hamish won his Logie, his wife shared the sweetest tribute to celebrate his milestone.

"I have such admiration for Hame. Awards and high-rating TV juggernaut aside, he is such a bighearted, giving, generous and decent human and aren't we lucky to have him entertain us? Yes. Yes we are.

"Long may his unique brand of gentle, witty nonsense amuse and delight. ❤️" she penned on Instagram.

