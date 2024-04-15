'Hair' to stay. Channel Seven

Hamish and Andy met while studying at uni in Melbourne in 2000. They formed a comedy duo and soon scored their first local radio show.

Their early TV forays included the sketch show Big Bite and the comedy variety show Hamish and Andy. Despite its axing by Channel Seven in 2004, the duo had caught the attention of Rove McManus and spent the next few years honing their craft on Rove Live.

Third wheelin'. Getty

As their fame and popularity soared, Andy was awarded the coveted title of the 2006 Cleo Bachelor of the Year.

The funnyman soon started dating statuesque model Megan Gale. They quickly became a high-profile couple and would often let Hamish tag along on their red-carpet dates.

Andy and Megan called it quits in 2010 after four years together.

A 'gap' in the market. Channel Nine

By 2010, Hamish and Andy had become megastars thanks to the huge success of their radio show.

The duo also made regular TV appearances on Spicks and Specks and Thank God You're Here.

The chance to do their own TV show arose once again in 2011. Titled Hamish & Andy's Gap Year, the show followed the pair's hijinks while travelling overseas.

It was a runaway success and spawned several popular spin-offs.

"I love going on holidays with my best mate," Hamish once said.

Good as gold! Getty

During its four-season run, Gap Year picked up three Logie Awards for Most Popular Light Entertainment Program.

Hamish also won the first of his two Gold Logies for the show in 2012.

In his joke-filled acceptance speech, he said, "There's one person I have to reserve the biggest thanks to - I wouldn't be up here without him...Andy. We are really the luckiest guys in the world."

He added the award was half Andy's - just "not legally."

When two becomes four. Getty

Outside of their professional bromance, both fellas found love in the real world.

Hamish married beauty mogul Zoe Foster in 2012. They have since welcomed two children, Sonny and Rudy.

Andy met model Rebecca Harding in 2014. They are currently renovating a 150-year-old mansion and are doting parents to their fur baby Henri.

Solo stars. Channel Nine

In recent years, Hamish and Andy have struck out on their own solo TV projects.

In 2019, Hamish began hosting family favourite Lego Masters, which gave him his second Gold Logie in 2022.

Meanwhile, in 2021, Andy helmed the game show The Cube. His comedy panel series The Hundred with Andy Lee launched in the same year.

Together again. Hubbl

Earlier this year, Hamish and Andy were named the faces of the new streaming technology service, Hubbl.

Their reunion came after Hamish said "90 percent" of what happens between him and Andy is "telepathy."

Andy also likened meeting Hamish to winning "the lottery" as his whole career path "changed."